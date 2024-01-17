5 relatives struck, killed by tractor trailer on Pennsylvania interstate

The five women had all exited their cars on a snowy Pennsylvania interstate.

Five women from New York state -- all from the same family -- were hit and killed by a tractor trailer after exiting their cars on a snow-covered interstate in northeast Pennsylvania, according to the local coroner.

Some of the victims were in a minivan heading north on Interstate 81 when, at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, the car lost control and collided with a median barrier in Scott Township, according to Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland.

An overturned vehicle is seen following a crash on I-81 North, Jan. 16, 2024, in Scott Township, Pa. WNEP

Following the collision, the women got out of the minivan, Rowland said. A relative in a different car also pulled over and got out, Rowland said.

All five women were then struck and killed by a tractor trailer that was heading north on the interstate, Rowland said.

The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating.