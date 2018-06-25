At least 52 wildfires are burning throughout the United States, mostly out West, including Alaska.

Very hot, very dry conditions have ignited dozens of fires from Texas to Oregon to California, forcing numerous evacuations.

A red flag warning and wind advisory were issued this morning for parts of Northern California and Nevada, which may see wind gusts of up to 40 mph and relative humidity of only 5 percent.

Temperatures warming further in the Southwest will on exacerbate conditions for wildfires. In some parts, highs will be approaching 115 degrees.

Over the weekend, almost 400 damaging storms were reported throughout the U.S., including seven tornadoes that caused significant damage.

There were mandatory evacuations overnight in parts of Iowa because of flash flooding after a half a foot of rain fell very quickly, flooding out roads in the region.

Major cities on or near the Plains, including Oklahoma City, may see more damaging winds and hail today as well. Flood watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued this morning from Minnesota down to Texas.

Severe weather may occur today near Nebraska and Iowa and also in the Carolinas. The Midwest could also see more tornadoes.

Rainfall over the next few days may exceed 4 inches in areas stretching from the Ohio Valley to the Carolinas.