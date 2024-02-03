5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Oklahoma City

The earthquake's epicenter is just 50 miles to the east of Oklahoma City.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of Oklahoma late Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake's epicenter, located just northwest of Prague in Lincoln County, Oklahoma, is just 50 miles to the east of Oklahoma City.

There are currently no reports of any damage or injuries in the region but officials are currently working to survey the situation.

"Earthquakes east of the Rocky Mountains, although less frequent than in the West, are typically felt over a much broader region than earthquakes of similar magnitude in the west," the USGS says on their website. "East of the Rockies, an earthquake can be felt over an area more than ten times larger than a similar magnitude earthquake on the west coast."

