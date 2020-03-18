5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Salt Lake City, state's largest quake since 1992 The quake was reported shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

What is an earthquake?

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck just outside Salt Lake City, Utah, early Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

This was the state's largest earthquake since 1992, according to Utah Emergency Management.

ESPN reporter Holly Rowe tweeted that she was "just shaken out of sound sleep by 5.7 earthquake in Salt Lake City."

"We are all safe," Rowe tweeted. "Please Pray for no further aftershocks. Please pray for all of us."

Power has been knocked out in some areas, said Utah Emergency Management.

"It is very likely that you will feel aftershocks today," emergency management officials said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.