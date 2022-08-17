5th set of human remains found in receding Lake Mead

The lake's water levels could soon reach "dead pool" status, experts say.

Another set of human remains were found in Lake Mead near Las Vegas, the second time this month that remains have been found in the country's largest reservoir, officials said Wednesday.

The remains were discovered at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area around 8:00 p.m. Monday, according to the National Park Service.

With the help of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's dive team, park rangers responded and set up a perimeter to retrieve the body, the NPS said.

The Clark County Medical Examiner was contacted and is working to identify the person and discover the cause of death, the park service said.

This is the fifth time since May and the second time this month that human remains have been found in Lake Mead, where water levels are receding at a historic rate.

Lake Mead, formed by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, supplies drinking water to millions of people in California, Arizona, Nevada and part of Mexico.

In this June 10, 2022, file photo, a formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Boulder City, Nev. John Locher/AP, FILE

Officials said the water levels are so depleted, they could soon reach "dead pool" status, in which the water is too low to flow downstream to the Hoover Dam. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the minimum water surface level needed to generate power at the dam is 1,050 feet.

On May 7, human skeletal remains were found near the lake's Callville Bay, according to NPS. The discovery came a week after the decayed body of a man was found stuffed in a steel barrel near the reservoir's Hemenway Fishing Pier, over 20 miles from Callville Bay, according to Las Vegas police.

On July 25 and Aug. 6, human remains were also discovered at Swim Beach.

ABC News' Bill Hutchinson contributed to this report.