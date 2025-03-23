6 hurt, 4 critically, in shooting at illegal Houston after-hours club: Police

Police say a search is underway for two suspects who fled the scene in a Toyota.

Assistant Chief James Skelton of the Houston Police Department briefs reporters, March 23, 2025, on a shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar behind him that left six people wounded.

Six people were wounded, four critically, when gunfire erupted early Sunday at a Houston nightclub that police allege was operating as an illegal after-hours bar.

The shooting unfolded outside Latinas Sports Bar in a strip mall, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief James Skelton said during a news conference in front of the establishment, which was cordoned off with police tape.

"The establishment behind me is a true after-hours club, something we are trying to target in this city," Skelton said.

He said a police dispatcher received a 911 call at about 3 a.m. local time of multiple people shot at the southwest Houston bar.

Upon arrival, officers and firefighters from the Houston Fire Department found three victims, all adult men suffering from gunshot wounds, who were taken to local hospitals, Skelton said.

He said three other victims showed up at hospitals in private vehicles.

"Currently, we have four individuals that are critical," Skelton said, adding the victims were all undergoing surgery.

Skelton said no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting is under investigation by the police department's major assaults investigators.

Investigators combing through surveillance video found footage capturing two men Skelton described as "suspects" fleeing the scene in a black Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Skelton said the suspects have yet to be identified.

The names of the victims were not released.

Skelton said the shooting came during a crackdown on illegal after-hours clubs following several shootings that have broken out at such establishments operating in the city.

"Establishments like this that harbor within our city can contribute to crime," Skelton said. "We are targeting these locations and we're going to shut them down."

Skelton said investigators are reviewing Latinas Sports Bar's licenses and permits.

"They may have a license of some type. I don't have that information," Skelton said. "However, they are serving alcohol after 2 o'clock in the morning, which is against the law."