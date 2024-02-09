The governor's office said no tsunami is expected.

Earthquake hits Hawaii's Big Island, 'strong shaking' in many areas

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A reporter with Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV said he felt strong, intense shaking near Hilo on the Big Island.

An earthquake was reported in Hawaii, Feb. 9, 2024. USGS

"It was one of the strongest ones I've ever felt here," one hotel owner said.

In Naalehu, no injuries have been reported but some businesses have lost electricity, according to Naalehu police.