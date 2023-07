Police told ABC News that all victims were conscious and breathing.

Seven people were shot late Tuesday in Washington, D.C., police said.

Paris Lewbel, deputy director of communications at the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, told ABC News that the shooting occurred on Meade Street in the northeastern quadrant of the U.S. capital.

All seven victims were conscious and breathing, Lewbel said.

