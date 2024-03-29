7 TikTok users punched in New York within 2 weeks, police say

Police say there's no evidence the incidents are related.

As the incidents have gained traction online, the New York Police Department said Friday they have identified seven instances in which TikTok users have posted about being randomly punched in the city.

Two suspects have been arrested so far, but the NYPD said there is no evidence that any of the incidents are related.

Police said there are numerous unprovoked attacks daily in the city, but TikTok has just become a platform for dissemination.

The first of the seven incidents identified by police took place on March 17 when 25-year-old Olivia Brand was punched in the head while walking her dog, according to the NYPD. The video of Brand discussing the incident has garnered 5.3 million views on TikTok.

The second incident took place on March 19 when 30-year-old comic Sarah Suzuki-Harvard was punched on the Lower East Side. She did not report the incident, according to police.

In another incident, a 25-year-old woman was slapped on the forehead while in Midtown on March 23, police said. The NYPD released photos of the suspect on Friday, asking for the public's help in identifying him.

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the midtown south district. NYPD

Police also identified a 36-year-old woman who was punched in the back by a man who ran up behind her on the Lower East Side on Monday.

Halley McGookin, 23, a TikTok influencer with 1.2 million followers who goes by Halley Kate, reported being punched or elbowed on Chelsea on Monday. Skiboky Stora, 40, was arrested and ordered held on $10,000 bail after his arraignment Thursday on charges of assaulting McGookin, "causing swelling, a large lump to the left side of her forehead, and substantial pain," according to the criminal complaint.

Mikayla Toninato, 27, a student at the Parsons School of Design, was also punched in the face in Greenwich Village on Monday, the NYPD said. Mallik Miah, 30, was arrested Friday and charged with assault in this incident.

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old woman was punched in the head in Chelsea. The woman then posted about the attack on TikTok and the post has been viewed nearly 400,000 times, according to the NYPD. Police have released a photo of a male suspect and are asking the public for help in identifying him.

The NYPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individual in connection with an assault that occurred within the confines of the 13 Precinct. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The individual is described as a man with a dark complexion, approximately 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 180 pounds and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, light jeans and white and orange sneakers.