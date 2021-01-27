70-year-old man at-large after allegedly killing 2 duck hunters: Officials David Vowell is considered armed and dangerous.

Tennessee authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two duck hunters, officials said.

The duck hunters, Chance Black, 26, and Zachery Grooms 25, were at Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee on Monday morning when the suspect, David Vowell, approached them, District Attorney Tommy Thomas told ABC News.

An argument ensued and Vowell allegedly fatally shot both men, Thomas said, citing a witness.

It is not clear if Vowell knew the victims, Thomas said.

Warrants have been issued for Vowell's arrest on two counts of first-degree murder, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

It appeared Vowell fled the scene on foot. His boat was recovered and the car he drove to the boat ramp has been seized, Thomas said.

The manhunt has been complicated by a large rainstorm which caused the lake to rise into the low lying areas, Thomas said. The area around the lake is heavily wooded, he added.

Vowell, of Martin, Tennessee, is considered armed and dangerous, the TBI said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.