More powerful storms are expected from Texas to the Great Lakes.

78 tornado reports Friday in the Heartland, more possible

Severe weather left a trail of destruction in the Heartland on Friday with 78 tornado reports across five states. A multi-day tornado outbreak continues Saturday with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes.

A Moderate Risk -- Level 4 out of 5 -- is in the outlook for parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri Saturday, with storms expected to flare up again in the afternoon and evening across a huge area of the country.

All modes of severe weather are likely Saturday.

Homeowners assess damage after a tornado caused extensive damage in their neighborhood northwest of Omaha, in Bennington, Neb., on April 26, 2024. Josh Funk/AP

Two women help carry a friend's belongings out of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area in Bennington, Neb., on April 26, 2024. Josh Funk/AP

Damaging winds, huge hail, and long-track tornadoes are all in the cards, especially in Kansas, Oklahoma and northeast Texas. Overall, there is a severe weather threat stretching across the central U.S. from Canada to Mexico.

The threat for these dangerous storms continues into the overnight hours.

In addition to the thunderstorm threat, there is also a flash flood risk with this major storm system.

More than 2 to 5 inches of rain may be falling in a short period of time, prompting the Weather Prediction Center to issue a Moderate Risk for Excessive Rainfall from Texas to Missouri.

The National Weather Service will be conducting damage surveys this weekend to determine the number of confirmed tornadoes, as well as the intensity ratings and other details.