A former roller skating champion known as "Magnificent Millie" believed her skating days were over following a medical setback.

Millie Lewis, 89, who was crowned roller skating champion at the 1985 Northwest Regional Championships, worked diligently at Landmark Care and Rehabilitation in Yakima, Washington to get back on her feet.

Chanin Clayton via Storyful

After learning about Lewis’s star status, her occupational therapists made modifications to a LiteGait therapy device so that Lewis could strap on her roller skates.

A video posted by her daughter, Brenda Mills, shows Lewis doing a spin as she is guided along by her therapists.

“It has been amazing to watch her progress,” her daughter said in a Facebook post.