8th person rescued from partial building collapse in Iowa, no deaths reported

An eighth person was rescued overnight from a partial apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, officials said, adding that no one appears to remain missing.

More than a dozen people self-evacuated when the six-story residential and commercial building partially collapsed on Sunday afternoon, Davenport Fire Chief Michael Carlsten said.

Dust can be seen in the air moments after a building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28, 2023. Caleb Tvedt

"It felt like there was an earthquake, or somebody had rammed a bulldozer into the building," Linnea Hoover, a building resident and journalist at ABC Davenport affiliate WQAD, told ABC News.

"I can't describe the shaking. It felt like the ground was going to fall out from under me," Hoover said.

In this screen grab from a video, a collapsed building is shown in Davenport, Iowa, on May 28, 2023. Jacqueline Gibson/Facebook

Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse on May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

Seven people were rescued from the site on Sunday and the eighth victim was extracted overnight, officials said Monday morning. That victim is recovering at a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

No deaths have been confirmed and there's no credible information that anyone is missing, officials said.

Emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, on May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

Hoover said she saw rubble, smoke and dust in the stairwell as she evacuated the building.

Once outside, she said she saw people running and screaming.

Officials gather on Harrison Street as emergency crews work the scene of a partial building collapse on the 300 block of Main Street, on May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

The cause of the collapse is unknown, officials said.

The building remains structurally unsound and not safe for first responders, officials said.

ABC News' Alex Perez, Andy Fies and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.