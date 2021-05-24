Accused killer Tyler Terry in custody after dayslong search

A man wanted in connection to several murders was taken into custody Monday after a massive search effort, police said.

"Tyler Terry is in custody," the Chester County, South Carolina, Sheriff's Office tweeted. "No shots were fired by any party. Everyone (including Terry) is safe."

Terry had been on the run since last Monday, when he was allegedly part of a high-speed police chase with Chester County Sheriff's deputies, police said. Local residents had been urged to stay indoors for days as law enforcement searched for him.

Authorities connected Terry to the May 2 murder of 35-year-old Thomas Durell Hardin in York and two other separate shootings, also on May 2, at Erlich Street in Chester and a Taco Bell on the J A Cochran Bypass, the Chester County Sheriff's Office told ABC News.

Deputies said they were approached by a vehicle last Monday night in a Bojangles restaurant parking lot in Richburg. The car reportedly took off and refused to stop, and multiple shots were fired at deputies. No one was injured and the chase surpassed speeds of 100 mph, ABC affiliate WSOC in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported.

The driver, Adrienne Simpson of Myrtle Beach, crashed and was arrested, the Chester County Sheriff's Office told ABC News. Simpson is accused of driving the vehicle that transported Terry in the May 2 murder and has been charged with accessory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.