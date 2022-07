Additional information was not immediately available.

Dallas police are responding to Dallas Love Field Airport for reports of an active shooter at a terminal, the airport said.

The police department confirmed it was responding to a report of shots fired.

Police said that "the terminal is secure."

Dallas police respond to Dallas Love Field Airport on July 25, 2022. WFAA

A ground stop was put in place at the airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.