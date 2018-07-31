Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease

Jul 31, 2018, 8:39 AM ET
PHOTO: Alan Alda attends the SeriousFun Childrens Network Gala at Pier Sixty, May 23, 2017, in New York.PlayAndy Kropa/Invision/AP
Alan Alda announced Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease.

Alda -- the Emmy award-winning actor who starred in the long-running series "M.A.S.H." as beloved combat doctor Hawkeye Pierce -- said in an interview on "CBS This Morning" that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.

PHOTO: Actor Alan Alda in costume as Captain Benjamin Pierce in a scene from an episode of the television series MASH, California in 1978.CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
Actor Alan Alda in costume as Captain Benjamin Pierce in a scene from an episode of the television series 'MASH,' California in 1978.

"I was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago and I've had a full life since then," the 82-year-old Alda said. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I've started this new podcast."

He said he's had hardly any symptoms other than noticing "my thumb twitch."

"I thought it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad ... point of view, which is not where I am," Alda said.

