Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda announced Tuesday that he has Parkinson's disease.

Alda -- the Emmy award-winning actor who starred in the long-running series "M.A.S.H." as beloved combat doctor Hawkeye Pierce -- said in an interview on "CBS This Morning" that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

"I was diagnosed three-and-a-half years ago and I've had a full life since then," the 82-year-old Alda said. "I've acted, I've given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook, I've started this new podcast."

He said he's had hardly any symptoms other than noticing "my thumb twitch."

"I thought it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad ... point of view, which is not where I am," Alda said.