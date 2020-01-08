An additional 10 million Takata air bag inflators being recalled The air bag inflators were used by 14 U.S. automakers.

An additional 10 million Takata air bag inflators that were used by more than a dozen car companies in the U.S. are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Takata, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017, is already at the center of one of the largest auto industry recalls in history, impacting tens of millions of vehicles.

The latest batch of airbag inflators recalled, made with ammonium nitrate, can cause a "rupture" according to documents shared on the NHTSA's website Wednesday. This explosion "may cause metal fragments to pass through the air bag and into the vehicle interior at high speed, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants."

The inflators were an interim replacement for the ones that were part of the initial recall. The permanent replacements will not use ammonium nitrate, The Associated Press reported.

A visitor walks past displays of Takata Corp at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, May 20, 2015. NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

The airbag inflators are used in 14 car companies currently on the U.S. market, according to the documents, including Ford, GM, Toyota, Subaru, BMW, Audi and more.

Takata said the 10 million number is an estimate and "represents the quality produced for the U.S, market," the company said in the NHTSA document. The company said many of the inflators were never installed on vehicles.

In total, roughly 41.6 million vehicles with defective Takata air bags are under recall, according to the NHTSA.

Faulty Takata inflators have killed at least 25 people and injured hundreds more, according to the AP. Globally, about 100 million Takata inflators are being recalled.

Manufacturers will identify which models are impacted and are supposed to notify consumers if their vehicle is under recall. People can also check if their car is impacted by any of the recalls using their vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website.