Adorable little boy helps elderly woman up a flight of stairs

A young boy's simple act of kindness is inspiring thousands of people online.

Maurice Adams Jr., 8, spotted an elderly woman with a walker struggling to climb up a flight of stairs in Milledgeville, Georgia.

He stopped, approached the woman and helped her get to the top of the stairs.

The woman hugged the helpful young man, and he went off on his merry way.

Bystander Riley Duncan captured the moment on camera -- Maurice had no idea he was being filmed. Duncan posted the video to Facebook, where it has been shared over 7,000 times.

"Thank God for our youth," he wrote.