Air Force football player dies after suffering ‘medical emergency' on the way to class

Hunter Brown was an offensive lineman for the Academy's football team.

A U.S. Air Force cadet died after experiencing a "medical emergency" on Monday, the Air Force Academy announced.

Hunter Brown, 21, an offensive lineman for the Academy's football team, the Falcons, left his dormitory and was on his way to class when he experienced a health emergency.

Academy first responders attempted to save Brown's life but were unsuccessful, the Academy said.

"The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement on the Air Force Academy website.

Brown, a Lake Charles, Louisiana native, majored in management, minored in French and was assigned to Cadet Squadron 16. He also was part of the Falcon football team's back-to-back winning seasons, according to the Academy.

He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

C3C Hunter Brown. U.S. Air Force Academy/Twitter

In a statement from the school announcing Brown's death, the Falcon's head football coach Troy Calhoun said, "our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate."

Adding, "he was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Brown's death came a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was released from the hospital on Wednesday, the team said. He had been transferred from UC Health in Cincinnati to Buffalo General earlier in the week.