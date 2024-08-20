The attack happened on Alaska's Resurrection Pass trail near Cooper Landing.

Alaska hunter mauled by bear, then accidentally shot in struggle

A 32-year-old hunter is recovering after he was attacked by a brown bear and then shot amid the fray in Alaska.

The man's hunting party was attacked by a bear on the Resurrection Pass Trail near the town of Cooper Landing, in the vicinity of Abernathy Cabin, according to Alaska State Troopers. The Resurrection Pass Trail is located in southern Alaska.

The 32-year-old was "seriously injured" by the bear and the gunshot wound he suffered while trying to stop the attack. It's not clear who fired the shot that injured the man, officials said.

The bear was killed by the hunters in the attack.

The hunter received first aid in the field before he was transferred to an Anchorage hospital by helicopter.

The Resurrection Pass Trail is 39 miles long and climbs from 500 to 2,600 feet, according to the U.S. Forest Service.