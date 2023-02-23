Alex Murdaugh takes stand in double murder trial

Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and youngest son, began testifying in his own defense in his double murder trial on Thursday.

He faces 30 years to life in prison without parole if convicted of the killings, for which he has pleaded not guilty and adamantly denied. He was called to take the stand by his defense team.

The bodies of Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family's home near Islandton, South Carolina, in June 2021, authorities said.

Alex Murdaugh, right, speaks with defense attorney Jim Griffin during a break in his trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Feb. 15, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool

Alex Murdaugh, 54, who called 911 to report the discovery, was charged with their murders 13 months later.

During the trial, which began last month, prosecutors have presented more than 60 witnesses and evidence, including body camera footage of police arriving at home following the murders and an interview Alex Murdaugh gave to police two months later, in which he denied killing his wife and son.

Prosecutors have also focused on footage taken from Paul Murdaugh's cellphone the night of the murders, including a video taken at the kennels several minutes before the victims were believed to be killed that investigators said has Alex Murdaugh talking in the background. Alex Murdaugh told investigators early in the case that he was visiting his mother at the time.

In the body camera footage from that night, a distraught Alex Murdaugh told officers, "It's bad, it's bad," and mentioned that his son had been getting threats following a boat wreck he was involved in.

At the time, Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of allegedly boating under the influence after a crash in February 2019 that killed a 19-year-old woman, Mallory Beach of South Carolina.

Crime scene specialist Kenneth Kinsey, right, shows where he believes a shotgun round entered Paul Murdaugh during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 16, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool

In the months following his wife's and son's murders, Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm, which sued him for allegedly funneling stolen money from clients and the law firm into a fake bank account for years. He also said he entered a rehab facility.

Prosecutors claim that Alex Murdaugh, who comes from a legacy of prominent attorneys in the region, killed his wife and son to gain sympathy and distract from his alleged financial wrongdoings.

Meanwhile, the defense has portrayed him as a loving husband and father and argued that police ignored the possibility that anyone else could have killed them.

A murder weapon was never found.

The trial has drawn a packed courtroom, with lines outside. After two jurors tested positive for COVID-19, both sides were worried an outbreak could sicken more jurors and force a mistrial.

Alex Murdaugh faces about 100 other charges for allegations ranging from money laundering to staging his own death so his surviving son could cash in on his $10 million life insurance policy.

He was also charged for allegedly misappropriating settlement funds in the death of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who reportedly died after a falling accident in the Murdaugh family home in February 2018.