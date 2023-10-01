Amber Alert issued for possibly abducted 9-year-old girl last seen at New York state park

Charlotte Sena was last seen Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police said may have been abducted from a New York state park.

Charlotte E. Sena was last seen at the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, New York, at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, according to New York State Police.

The child may have been abducted from the park, according to a post by state police.

Charlotte was on a camping trip with her family when she went missing, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to provide updates on the search during a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.