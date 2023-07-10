How Americans can see a rare Northern Lights show this week

Solar storms are often not visible from much of the U.S.

Millions of Americans will be able to witness a celestial event not typically visible from their own backyards this week, as a strong solar storm brings the Northern Lights farther south than usual.

Skygazers in 17 states will be treated to a sighting of the colorful aurora borealis light show on Thursday, brought by a forecast solar storm in the atmosphere.

The Northern Lights are expected to be seen from Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine and Maryland, according to the University of Alaska at Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute.

Cities like Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Helena, Montana, will be able to gaze overhead at the lights, while regions near Salem, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, Cheyenne, Wyoming, Annapolis, Maryland and Indianapolis will be able to see the show low on the horizon.

The northern lights are visible over Anchorage, Alaska, April 19, 2023. Mark Thiessen/AP, FILE

People in those locations can plan on the best viewing times being between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center.

Parts of Canada, including Vancouver, will also be able to see the aurora, experts said.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) can be seen from North Bottom Road in Bloomington, Ind. Jeremy Hogan/Sipa USA via AP, FILE

Auroras occur when atoms and molecules in Earth's atmosphere clash with a solar flare from the sun, which causes the atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow.

Northern Lights are most often seen in Alaska, Canada and Scandinavia, and rarely travel south enough for viewers in the continental U.S. to catch a glimpse. But in April, an intense solar storm brought the light show as far south as New Mexico and Arizona.

The show gets better the farther north you go, as the energized particles interact with the atmosphere closer to Earth, Bill Murtagh, program coordinator at the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center in Boulder, Colorado, told The Associated Press in April. Further south, the curvature of the Earth cuts off the most dazzling parts of the Northern Lights -- leaving a reddish hue rather than the signature green curtains -- as the particles interact higher in the atmosphere. Murtagh said.

An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. Ted S. Warren/AP, FILE

The upcoming solar storm is part of an 11-year solar cycle that began in 2019 and is expected to peak in 2024, according to NOAA.