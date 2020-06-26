Amid pandemic, Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare The justices will hear oral arguments as soon as October.

In the midst of a pandemic and without an alternative health plan of its own, the Trump administration formally called on the U.S. Supreme Court to completely strike down the Affordable Care Act.

The administration makes the case in a legal brief filed Thursday in the case brought by 20 Republican-led states that want to completely invalidate the law.

The justices will hear oral arguments as soon as October, which is just weeks before the general election.

Two lower federal courts have ruled that the ACA’s individual mandate is unconstitutional after the GOP Congress in 2017 zeroed out the penalty for going without health insurance. Both courts called into question the viability of the entire law without the mandate.

“The individual mandate cannot be severed from the remainder of the ACA,” writes Trump solicitor general Noel Francisco. “The entire ACA thus must fall with the individual mandate.”

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, June 23, 2020 to travel to Arizona where he will tour border-wall-construction operations in Yuma, and meet with a conservative advocacy group in Phoenix. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

California and 19 other Democrat-led states are defending the law.

Industry groups and independent health care analysts say abruptly wiping out Obamacare would mean a highly disruptive shift in the health care of millions of Americans.

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended Obamacare Thursday at campaign stop focused on health care, saying doing away with the ACA during a pandemic could be particularly harmful to many that need health care the most.

"I think it's cruel. It's heartless. It's callous. And it's all because, in my view, he can't abide the thought of letting stand on one of President Obama's greatest achievements, the Affordable Care Act," Biden said of the administrations' lawsuit.

Biden warned those who have survived COVID-19 and have subsequent health issues could be especially at-risk.

"They would live their lives caught in a vise between Donald Trump's twin legacies: his failure to protect the American people from the coronavirus and his heartless crusade to take health care protections away from American families," Biden said.

The ACA has sharply reduced the number of uninsured Americans since 2010, covering 20 million more people than if the law had not taken effect, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

An estimated 52 million Americans have preexisting health conditions that insurers could have denied coverage to under pre-ACA rules in most states, the foundation said.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event about affordable health care at the Lancaster Recreation Center on June 25, 2020, in Lancaster, Pa. Biden met with families who have benefited from the Affordable Care Act and made remarks on his plan for affordable health care. Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Preexisting condition protections and Obamacare insurance subsidies remain in place, for now, as the case continues, but could be at risk.

The case marks the third time the justices will consider the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act since it was signed by President Barack Obama in 2010. Chief Justice John Roberts in 2012 famously cast the decisive vote, siding with the court's liberal justices to uphold the law.

ABC News' Molly Nagel and William Mansell contributed to this report.