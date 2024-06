Anders took the iconic Earthrise photograph in 1968.

Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders has died at 90 years old, NASA administrator Bill Nelson said on Friday.

Astronaut William Anders, of NASA's Apollo 8 mission, during a panel interview held at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, Illinois, April 5, 2018. J.B. Spector/Museum of Science and Industry Chicago/Getty Images

Anders took the iconic Earthrise photograph, showing the moon’s surface and Earth in lunar orbit, on Christmas Eve in 1968 during the Apollo 8 mission.

