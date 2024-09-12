Appeals court won't hear Trump's request to lift limited gag order in hush money case

Sentencing in the case is currently scheduled for Nov. 26.

New York's highest court on Thursday declined to consider former President Donald Trump's attempt to lift a limited gag order imposed during his criminal hush money trial.

"Appeal dismissed without costs, by the Court sua sponte, upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved," New York's Court of Appeals said in a brief order.

The former president had been seeking the freedom to publicly criticize anyone associated with the case.

In April, Judge Juan Merchan barred Trump from making public statements about jurors, court staff, and relatives of those involved in the case, after Trump repeatedly targeted Merchan's daughter on social media.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Georgia State University in Atlanta, on Aug. 3, 2024. John Bazemore/AP

Trump was found guilty in May on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election. He has said he will appeal the decision.

Once the trial concluded, Judge Merchan relaxed the part of the gag order that prevented Trump from targeting members of the jury and witnesses in the case.

Sentencing in the case currently scheduled for Nov. 26, after Mercand last week agreed to Trump's request to delay sentencing until after the presidential election.