Convicted murderer Clarence Dixon put to death after SCOTUS denies stay

Arizona performed its first execution in nearly eight years, after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an eleventh-hour request from attorneys who said the man had schizophrenia and should not be put to death.

The high court denied a request for a stay of execution early Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for Arizona to move forward with the execution of 66-year-old Clarence Dixon by lethal injection at 10 a.m. The drugs were administered at 10:19 a.m. and he was pronounced dead officially at 10:30 a.m.

Dixon was convicted of murder and sexual assault in connection with the death of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin in 1978.

The case went unsolved for decades until DNA connected Dixon to the murder in 2001, according to authorities. He was convicted and sentenced to death in 2008.

A judge ruled on Friday that he is mentally fit to be put to death.

