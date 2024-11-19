Mercedes Vega was found on the side of an Arizona highway in 2023.

Arrest made in case of murdered 22-year-old woman found in burning car

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Mercedes Vega, 22, who was found dead in a burning car on the side of an Arizona highway in April 2023.

On Nov. 11, 22-year-old Sencere Hayes was arrested in Tennessee in connection to Vega's death, a spokesperson for the Maricopa Sheriff's Office told ABC News.

Maricopa County Sheriff Russ Skinner at a press conference in Maricopa County in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 4, 2024. Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images

Hayes is facing a first-degree murder charge, "among other charges," the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC News.

The sheriff's office said they are working with the attorney's office to extradite Hayes back to Arizona.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they have been "working tirelessly" to investigate the case.

An autopsy of Vega showed she had blunt force injuries and a gunshot wound to the arm, according to Arizona ABC affiliate KNXV, and that bleach was found in her throat.

Vega's family told KNXV she was found in someone else's car, and that her own car was found near her apartment in Tempe.

Vega worked as an exotic dancer, her family said.

According to her obituary, Vega was a talented singer and straight-A student who loved to swim and play violin. Loved ones remembered her for her "huge heart."

"Even from beyond this earth she still comforts and loves. Her Spirit is strong and powerful. She will forever be remembered by everyone who had the extraordinary opportunity to meet her," her obituary reads.