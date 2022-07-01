Arrest warrant in Emmett Till case found in Mississippi court basement after 67 years

Advocate and filmmaker Keith Beauchamp believes there may be more to find.

Advocates and some relatives of Emmett Till are pushing for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham after finding an unserved arrest warrant for kidnapping, an attached affidavit from Moses Wright, and court minutes from 1955 in the basement of a Leflore County courthouse.

Keith Beauchamp, director of the movie, "Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till," told ABC News that he and a team from the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, including co-founder and Till's cousin Deborah Watts, went to Mississippi to check if the warrant had ever been rescinded, but came across the documents in an unmarked box, seemingly untouched for over sixty years.

After their acquittal in the Emmett Till trial, defendant Roy Bryant (R), smokes a cigar as his wife happily embraces him and his half brother, J.W. Milam and his wife show jubilation. Bryant and Milam were cleared by an all white, male jury of the charge of having murdered Till. The jury was out just one hour and 7 minutes. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

Beauchamp said he is looking to state law enforcement for prosecution on the kidnapping charge in an effort to hold Bryant Donham, 88, accountable for her alleged role in the lynching of 14-year-old Till. The Department of Justice first opened an investigation into Till's murder under its Cold Case Initiative in 2004, but stated it lacked jurisdiction to raise federal charges.

"This is only the tip of the iceberg," Beauchamp said. "I want people to understand that this is not a complicated case…I thought it was impossible to get the case reopened in 2004. But it happened."

"Let's follow the law and make sure that justice is done in this case," he added.

In 1955, 21-year-old Carolyn Bryant accused the teenager, who was visiting from Chicago, of whistling at her after leaving a store, Bryant's Grocery & Meat Market. Till was later abducted from his great-uncle Moses Wright's home by Carolyn Bryant's husband Roy Bryant and his half brother J.W. Milam.

Till's brutalized remains were found days later in the Tallahatchie River. Mamie Till Mobley's decision to have photos from her son's open casket funeral published in Jet magazine catalyzed the civil rights movement.

The two men were indicted on kidnapping and murder charges, but later acquitted by an all-white jury. Rev. Wheeler Parker, Till's cousin, was there the night he was kidnapped. He has worked for years to see justice for Till For him, the rediscovery of the warrant "is only a headline, not evidence."

Half-brothers J.W. Milam (center) and Roy Bryant (right) confer with attorney Sidney Carlton on murder and kidnapping charges facing them in the death of 14-year-old Emmett Till. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

"For nearly 67 years, I have sought justice in the brutal lynching of my cousin and best friend, Emmett Till. We accepted the determination of the government that there was not sufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham," he said in a statement to ABC News.

Chicago native Emmett Till was brutally murdered in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. Bettmann Archive via Getty Images

The Department of Justice closed its 2017 re-investigation of Till's murder in December 2021. A spokesperson for the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division declined ABC News' request for comment on this recent development.

"I would be overjoyed if that woman could be held accountable for this horrible crime. If she can be compelled merely to tell the truth, I would even support that," Parker said. "To me, there is a measure of justice in that, too."

In this May 24, 2002, file photo, Emmett Till's photo is seen on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill. Robert A. Davis/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

"We need to send a message that it doesn't matter how long you live, if you commit a hate crime, eventually the law will catch up to you. But we don't want to keep raising our hopes just to have them dashed again—if it's not going to lead to justice."

ABC News' Fatima Curry contributed to this report.