An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai is being isolated at a New York City airport after reports that as many as 100 people on board could be sick, officials said.

Emirates Airlines Flight EK203 landed safely at John F. Kennedy airport Wednesday morning. The pilot reported that two male passengers have extremely high fevers and about 100 passengers are "coughing non-stop," preliminary information indicates.

A total of 521 passengers are on board. The plane is currently being kept away from the airport's terminal. The illness has not been confirmed, but authorities are investigating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection have been notified.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey declined to discuss the matter further as the situation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.