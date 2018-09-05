Authorities investigating reports of flight with up to 100 ill people at New York airport

Sep 5, 2018, 9:52 AM ET
PHOTO: First responders are gathered on the tarmac in a photo shared by passenger on board a United Emirates flight that landed at JFK airport in New York with possible sick passengers on board, Sept. 5, 2018.@LarryCoben/Twitter
An Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai is being isolated at a New York City airport after reports that as many as 100 people on board could be sick, officials said.

Emirates Airlines Flight EK203 landed safely at John F. Kennedy airport Wednesday morning. The pilot reported that two male passengers have extremely high fevers and about 100 passengers are "coughing non-stop," preliminary information indicates.

PHOTO: A United Emirates flight sits on the tarmac at JFK International Airport in New York with possible sick passengers on board, Sept. 5, 2018.WABC
A total of 521 passengers are on board. The plane is currently being kept away from the airport's terminal. The illness has not been confirmed, but authorities are investigating.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Customs and Border Protection have been notified.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey declined to discuss the matter further as the situation is ongoing.

PHOTO: A United Emirates flight sits on the tarmac at JFK International Airport in New York with possible sick passengers on board, Sept. 5, 2018.WABC
PHOTO: First responders are gathered on the tarmac in a photo shared by passenger on board a United Emirates flight that landed at JFK airport in New York with possible sick passengers on board, Sept. 5, 2018.@LarryCoben/Twitter
