Authorities searching for hiker missing in Kings Canyon National Park

Paul Benson, 65, was last seen hiking on Wednesday morning.

Authorities are looking for a man who went missing on a hike Wednesday in Kings Canyon National Park.

Paul Benson, 65, intended to go on a day hike in the Ranger Lake area of California's Kings Canyon National Park before returning to camp at the Ranger Lake, according to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

National Parks Service

Benson was part of an eight-person multiday backpacking trip near Seville Lake, Lost Lake, Ranger Lake and the JO Pass area, officials from the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks said.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray jacket; a blue, purple and brown patterned fleece; tan or red clay pants; and an olive brimmed hat, according to the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

In this undated file photo, a meadow is shown in Kings Canyon National Park. Anne Greenberg/Corbis via Getty Images, FILE

Benson is described as 6-foot-4 and weighs about 200 pounds.

The National Park Service asks hikers who were in the Ranger Lake area on Wednesday or Thursday and may have seen Benson to contact the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Dispatch.