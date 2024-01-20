Baby dies after burned by steam from radiator in NYC apartment: Police

The 11-month-old was found unconscious Friday morning, the NYPD said.

An 11-month-old boy died after he was burned by steam from a radiator in a New York City apartment, police said.

Officers with the New York City Police Department responded to an apartment building in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Midwood around 6 a.m. ET on Friday.

The infant was unconscious and unresponsive inside a bedroom, police said. He suffered burns after a radiator in the room leaked steam, police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time, police said. The name of the infant has not been released pending family notification.

890 East 14th Street in Brooklyn, NY Google Maps Street View

The incident remains under investigation.

Online records with the New York City Department of Buildings indicate that the NYPD requested an inspection at the building on Friday "due to a faulty radiator causing steam to fill the bedroom."

A "corroded" radiator pipe and damage to the ceiling and floor were subsequently observed in the apartment, according to the records.

A partial vacate order was issued for the apartment, the records show.

In 2016, two toddlers died after they were scalded by steam from a radiator in a Bronx apartment building.

The sisters were staying with their family in an apartment being used to house homeless families at the time.