Back-flipping FBI agent who accidentally shot Denver nightclub-goer surrenders

Jun 12, 2018, 3:09 PM ET
Chase Bishop is pictured in this undated photo released by the Denver Sheriff's Department.
The FBI agent who accidentally shot a nightclub-goer when he did a backflip on a dance floor in Denver turned himself in Tuesday to face charges in connection with the incident, according to the district attorney's office and jail records.


Chase Bishop is pictured in this undated photo released by the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

The agent, 29-year-old Chase Bishop, who is stationed in Washington, D.C., surrendered on a warrant in connection with the June 2 incident at the Mile High Spirits Tasting Room near downtown Denver, officials said.

Denver Police tell ABC News that Bishop is being investigated for second degree assault, pending a decision on formal charges from the Denver district attorney.

An FBI agent did a back-flip and his gun fell out at Mile High Spirits bar near downtown Denver, June 4, 2018.
An FBI agent did a back-flip and his gun fell out at Mile High Spirits bar near downtown Denver, June 4, 2018.

The shooting left Thomas Reddington, 24, with a bullet wound to his left leg.

Cellphone video of the incident that has since gone viral on social media shows Bishop dancing on a dance floor in the crowded bar when he suddenly did a backflip. Bishop fell forward, his gun slipped out of his waistband and landed on the dance floor.

Tom Reddington is interviewed at his home in Denver, June 6, 2018. He was accidentally shot by the back-flipping FBI agent.
Tom Reddington is interviewed at his home in Denver, June 6, 2018. He was accidentally shot by the back-flipping FBI agent.

The FBI declined comment.

