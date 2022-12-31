Barbara Walters remembered as paving 'the way for so many'

The death of Barbara Walters, a trailblazing TV icon who broke down barriers during her illustrious five decades long career, has led to tributes from her peers and other prominent figures on her life and legacy.

Walters died Friday at her home in New York the age of 93.

The legendary anchor was the first female anchor in evening news in 1976 , won 12 Emmys awards, inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989 after 25 years and launched "The View" in 1997 and interviewed many presidents including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. She was admired for paving the way for so many journalists.

Barbara Walters at her New York home, April 30, 2014. Heidi Gutman/ABC

"So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020," ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts tweeted.

"Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program," she added.

ABC's Barbara Walters. ABC

"Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family," "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts tweeted.

David Muir, anchor of "ABC World News Tonight", said that Walters defined what it meant to be an icon.

"So often we toss around the words - icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these - and perhaps above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara," Muir wrote on Instagram.

Oprah Winfrey credited Walters for making it possible for her own celebrated career.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn't have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light," she wrote on Instagram.

Walters' influence was felt beyond just the world of media as other figures such as NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who honored her.

"Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world's most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her," Abdul-Jabbar tweeted.