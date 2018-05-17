'Best Home Run Ever!' Boy with Down syndrome shows off epic dance moves after hitting home run

May 17, 2018, 5:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Billy was so excited about hitting a run he celebrated with some epic dance moves.PlayKristine Squitieri Fitzpatrick/Facebook
WATCH Athlete with Down syndrome celebrates home run with dance

This young baseball player was so excited about hitting a home run, he celebrated with some sweet dance moves!

PHOTO: Billy, who has Down syndrome, plays in the League of YES, a group that puts on baseball programs for people with special needs.Kristine Squitieri Fitzpatrick/Facebook
Billy, who has Down syndrome, plays in the "League of YES," a group that puts on baseball programs for people with special needs.

Billy, who has Down syndrome, plays in the "League of YES," a Long Island, New York-based organization whose mission is "to establish and sustain baseball programs for people of all ages with disabilities," according to their website. The group runs programs like this to help children with disabilities "develop social skills and increase self esteem."

PHOTO: Billy dances after hitting a home run.Kristine Squitieri Fitzpatrick/Facebook
Billy dances after hitting a home run.

PHOTO: Billy dances after hitting a home run.Kristine Squitieri Fitzpatrick/Facebook
Billy dances after hitting a home run.

Before he crossed home plate, Billy stopped to do a celebratory dance for all of his friends and the volunteers that cheered him on.

One of the group's organizers told ABC News that it was the "best home run ever." Way to go, Billy! Nice moves!

PHOTO: Billy was so excited about hitting a run he celebrated with some epic dance moves.Kristine Squitieri Fitzpatrick/Facebook
Billy was so excited about hitting a run he celebrated with some epic dance moves.

Comments