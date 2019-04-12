The blizzard that dumped 2 feet of snow in South Dakota and Wyoming is winding down on Friday morning.

Daily records for snowfall were reported in the Twin Cities and Wausau and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

South Dakota and Minnesota saw half an inch of pure ice weigh down power lines and trees while wind gusts in Pueblo, Colorado, reached 107 mph and 70 mph in Duluth, Minnesota.

The storm is winding down Friday with only six states under snow alerts.

(ABC News) There are severe weather alerts in six states on Friday.

The storm was located in southwestern Minnesota on Friday morning and still bringing some snow and gusty winds to the eastern Dakotas, Minnesota and parts of northern Wisconsin. Only about 2 to 4 inches more snow is expected in northern Minnesota.

Lightning, hail and gusty winds from strong thunderstorms ahead of the snow were moving through the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley early Friday.

(ABC News) Snow is falling in northern Minnesota on Friday morning, while strong storms move through Indiana and Ohio.

The center of the storm moves into northern Minnesota and southern Canada by Friday evening, but the cold front extending from the storm will move into the Northeast with strong storms, including heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and some hail.

These storms will reach the Interstate 95 corridor after dinner time Friday evening and continue into the overnight hours.

(ABC News) Strong storms will move into the Northeast late in the day Friday.

South expecting severe storms

A new storm will move out of the Southwest Friday and into the Gulf Coast and Deep South bringing a threat for strong tornadoes, damaging winds and huge hail.

This is probably one of the highest tornado threats so far this year,

(ABC News) Some of the strongest severe storms of the season are expected in the Deep South on Saturday.

The storm moves into the Southeast and onto the East Coast Sunday into Monday with more severe weather.

It will also bring very heavy rain from Texas into the Northeast with some areas in the Mid-South likely to see more than 4 inches of rain and flash flooding.