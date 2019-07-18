Boater attacked, possibly by a shark, near Miami Beach

A boater was attacked and injured, possibly by a shark off the coast of Miami on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded about 12:40 p.m. to an emergency call from a boater who had been diving in an area about 2 miles off the Haulover inlet just north of Miami Beach, Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for the agency, said in a video statement.

Benitez said an emergency crew raced to the victim by boat and took the individual to a local hospital.

The condition of the injured person was not immediately clear.

The possible shark attack came just days after two people were injured in what appear to be separate shark attacks at the same beach in Florida.

The two attacks happened less than a week after a 16-year-old girl boogie boarding in thigh-high water off Amelia Island, north of Jacksonville, officials told ABC affiliate station WFTS in Tampa.

The girl was bitten in the ankle.

Two people were possibly attacked by sharks on July 3 in separate incidents near Fernandina Beach, in the Jacksonville area, according to fire department officials. While neither person injured could definitively say they were attacked by sharks, the fire department described them as "alleged shark bite incidents."

The first attack happened at about 3:35 p.m., and the second just before 3:40 p.m. about 1.2 miles farther south. Jacksonville is more than 300 miles north of Miami.

There have been several confirmed shark attacks since June in the neighboring state of North Carolina.

A 17-year-old girl had to have her leg amputated after a shark attacked her on June 2 in the waters off Fort Macon State Park near Atlantic Beach. The victim, Paige Winter, said in a statement that although she was left with extensive injuries, including damage to her hands, "I will be okay."

On June 16, an 8-year-old boy was attacked by a shark just off Bald Head Island. The boy was bitten in the leg, officials said.

And on June 11, a 19-year-old man was bitten by a shark while surfing in off Ocean Isle Beach. Emergency workers said the man, Austin Reed, sustained a bite to the soft tissue area of his right foot.

ABC News' Ben Stein contributed to this report.