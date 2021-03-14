Bowling Green State University to hold memorial for student who died from alleged hazing incident

Friends, family and classmates of Stone Foltz, the Bowling Green State University sophomore who died last week following an alleged hazing incident, are scheduled to gather on campus Sunday to pay tribute to the late student.

The memorial service is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Doyt L. Perry Stadium, and feature remarks from school President Rodney Rogers as well as Foltz's friends, the school announced. COVID-19 procedures will be in place, including mask wearing and social distancing, according to the university.

On March 7, Foltz, a sophomore in the university's College of Business, died after being hospitalized for three days following an "alleged hazing activity involving alcohol consumption" at an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha event, the university said in a statement.

Foltz's organs were donated, according to a family attorney.

The university placed the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on interim suspension and suspended all new-member intake processes, the school said in a statement on March 9.

The school added it suspended on- and off-campus Greek life social events and "announced plans to work with third parties to conduct a comprehensive review of all student organizations and activities for more accountability and transparency." The university said it is working with law enforcement in their investigation into Foltz's death.

In a statement to ABC News last week, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity said they were "horrified and outraged" by the incident, and would "pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity."