Brian Laundrie's remains found after monthlong search

Remains found Wednesday during the search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain travel blogger Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, have been confirmed to belong to Laundrie, according to the FBI.

The skeletal remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida, a nature park that's been the center of the search for Laundrie. His parents led authorities to the scene, where they said their son was known to frequent. Laundrie's backpack and notebook were found near the remains, which authorities said had been underwater until recently.

Dental records were used to identify the remains, FBI Denver said.

"On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie," Amy Jewett Sampson, public affairs specialist for the FBI, said in a statement.

The Laundrie family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, released a statement on behalf of Brian's parents: "Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the remains found yesterday in the reserve are indeed Brian's. We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie's privacy at this time."

Petito, 22, had been on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, 23, when Petito went missing. Laundrie returned from the road trip without Petito, arriving home in Florida on Sept. 1.

"Gabby's family is not doing interviews or making a statement at this time," Rick Stafford, a lawyer for Petito's family, said after the identification of Laundrie's remains. "They are grieving the loss of their beautiful daughter. Gabby's family will make a statement at the appropriate time and when they are emotionally ready."

Laundrie was named by investigators as a person of interest and was the subject of a massive nationwide search. He refused to speak to investigators and disappeared on Sept. 14.

He was never charged in his girlfriend's death, but was being sought for illegally using her debit card to withdraw money after she had died.

Petito's body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue announced last week she had died by strangulation.

ABC News' Alondra Valle and Kristin Thorne contributed to this report.