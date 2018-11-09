Brush fire ignites in Griffith Park behind Los Angeles Zoo

A small brush fire broke out Friday morning in Griffith Park behind the Los Angeles Zoo, prompting staff to prepare for the evacuation of some animals.

The fire burned about 30 acres of an area with "steep and very difficult terrain to navigate," the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. Dozens of firefighters were sent to snuff out the flames.

The Los Angeles Zoo is currently closed and no animal evacuations are underway yet, the fire department said.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The zoo said its staff are "preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas."

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Smoke billowing from the flames in Griffith Park, located in the heart of Los Angeles, could be seen from The Walt Disney Company headquarters in Burbank.

View from my office. Hope everyone is being very careful this morning. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FxUv0IJnMx — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 9, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.