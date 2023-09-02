Burning Man attendees advised to conserve food and water after rains

Access into and out of the sprawling gathering has been cut off.

Thousands of Burning Man attendees are being advised to shelter in place and conserve food and water, as muddy conditions have shut off access into and out of the desert gathering.

The sprawling event is held each year in what's known as Black Rock City, in the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada. Following heavy rains overnight, the gate and airport into and out of Black Rock City remain closed, organizers said. No driving is permitted at the site except for emergency vehicles.

Dub Kitty and Ben Joos, of Idaho and Nevada, walk through the mud on Sept. 2, 2023, at Burning Man after a night of dancing with friends. Like many attendees, the two adopted playa names they are known by all week, and declined to give the names they use in the "default world." Trevor Hughes/Reno Gazette Journal via USA Today Network

"If you are in BRC, conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space," organizers said on X.

Tens of thousands of people attend the annual gathering, which is scheduled to run through Monday.

Organizers started urging attendees to shelter in place and secure their camps late Friday, as adverse weather conditions moved through the area.

Photos from Burning Man on Saturday showed muddy, wet conditions at Black Rock City and abandoned vehicles in intersections. More rain is possible through Sunday.

Access to Black Rock City will remain closed for the remainder of the event, organizers said, while urging people not to travel to the site.

Abandoned vehicles block a few intersections at Burning Man, on Sept. 2, 2023, where organizers have banned all non-emergency driving. Trevor Hughes/Reno Gazette Journal via USA Today Network

Significant flooding has been occurring in Las Vegas, Nevada, and surrounding areas as monsoonal rains and storms inundate the Southwest.

Flood watches remain in effect for cities such as Las Vegas and Flagstaff, Arizona through Saturday night. The heavy rain and flash flood potential will then shift northward into northern Utah and southeastern Idaho on Sunday.