Cal Fire employee arrested in connection with off-duty arson

A member of California's firefighter department has been accused of violating his own duties and starting several fires over the last couple of weeks.

CAL FIRE law enforcement officers arrested Robert Hernandez, 38, a CAL FIRE fire apparatus engineer, at Howard Forest Fire Station Friday, and accused him of setting five fires while off duty.

In this screen grab from Google Maps Street View, the Howard Forest Fire Station is shown in Willits, Calif., in Mendocino County. Google Maps Street View

The blazes burned through a combined area of under an acre, according to CAL FIRE.

"I am appalled to learn one of our employees would violate the public’s trust and attempt to tarnish the tireless work of the 12,000 women and men of CAL FIRE," CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler, said in a statement.

Rodriguez is being investigated in connection with the Alexander Fire on Aug. 15, the Windsor River Road Fire on Sept. 8, the Geysers Fire on Sept. 12, and the Geyser and Kinley fires on Sept. 14, CAL FIRE said.

In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, a Cal Fire firefighter pulls a hose towards a burning home as the Camp Fire moves through the area in Magalia, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

Attorney information for Hernandez wasn't immediately available. He was scheduled to be booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of arson to forest land, investigators said.