California neighborhood rocked by fireworks explosion, large fire

The explosion shook houses in the neighborhood.

A "large amount" of fireworks at a house has sparked a "large structure fire" and a reported explosion in Ontario, California, according to the city and fire department.

"Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time," city officials tweeted. "Please stay clear of the area."

One resident, whose house shook, thought it was an earthquake. Another neighbor told Los Angeles ABC station KABC that the blast broke their windows.

Ontario is about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Additional information was not immediately available.

