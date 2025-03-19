California sheriff's deputy stabbed while doing homeless outreach, suspect remains at large: Police

Deputies were actively searching the area for the suspect.

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was stabbed in the neck while on patrol on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., the deputy was on foot patrol doing "routine homeless outreach near the 1700 block of Avenida Estacion" in San Clemente, California, police said in a statement posted on X.

Shortly into her patrol, the deputy "notified dispatch that she had been stabbed by an unknown transient," police said.

Deputies responded and provided aid to the deputy, who was transported to the hospital and "sustained a non-life-threatening laceration to her neck," police said.

Officials continue to "actively search" the area for the suspect and have not located him yet, police said.

The suspect is a white man in his mid-30s with brown hair, blue eyes and a beard, police said. Authorities said he is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds and was seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Police said he was last seen "running toward the storm drain near Avenida Pico and El Camino Real."

On Tuesday, police said San Clemente High School and Las Palmas Elementary Schools were sheltering in place, but it is unclear how long they were told to remain inside the facilities.

Police said if anyone sees the suspect to not approach him and call 911.

"Thank you to the community for your assistance and patience during this incident," police said.