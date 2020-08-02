California's Apple Fire destroys over 20,000 acres, 7,800 under evacuation orders

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate as a massive wildfire in Southern California continues to rage.

The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, had burned more than 20,000 acres in Riverside County as of Sunday morning local time, officials said, sending plumes of smoke into the air that are visible from much of the region.

More than 1,300 firefighters, along with several air tankers and helicopters, have been deployed to battle the uncontained blaze from the ground and air, the Riverside County Fire Department said. The northern and eastern edges of the fire are in steep, rugged hillsides not accessible to firefighting vehicles, officials said.

About 7,800 people in 2,586 homes in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties were under evacuation orders as of Saturday evening, authorities said.

At least one home and two outbuildings in Cherry Valley were destroyed by the Apple Fire, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

The wildfire has been burning since Friday afternoon. Fire officials reported at least two separate fires -- one about 3 acres, the second about 20 acres -- burning near each other shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. Three hours later, the fire was 700 acres, officials said, prompting evacuation orders. By Saturday morning, the blaze had more than doubled in size, to 1,900 acres. More evacuation warnings and orders were issued throughout the day, with several remaining in place Sunday.

Fire activity is expected to remain high on Sunday, with hot, dry conditions in the area, according to the San Bernardino National Forest, which is in unified command with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, among other agencies. According to the National Weather Service, relative humidity is expected to fall near 10% Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise. Winds are also expected to increase out of the west, with gusts up to 25 mph. The temperature in the region was expected to reach the mid-90s Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

As of Friday, 38 large fires have burned more than 196,000 acres across the country so far this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.