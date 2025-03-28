Carolina wildfires: High winds, low humidity significantly increase threat

Areas could see wind gusts up to 30 mph on Friday, officials said.

Smoke rises from the Table Rock Complex fire seen from Sassafras Mountain on March 26, 2025 in Pumpkintown, South Carolina.

Strong winds and low humidity could create significant problems for firefighers in the Carolinas on Friday, as wildfires continue to rage throughout both states, officials said.

Red flag warnings are in place for the western Carolinas on Friday with wind gusts reaching 30 mph and a relative humidity as low as 20%, officials said.

"The concern is, until they are contained, we have to be on alert," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Thursday.

In this March 23, 2025, photo released by the U.S. National Guard shows a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter executing its fire suppression mission in support of the South Carolina Forestry Commission at Persimmon Ridge Fire near Greenville, S.C. Sgt. 1st Class Roberto Di Giovine/U.S. Army National Guard via AP

The high winds come as fires are already raging across both states.

In North Carolina, the Black Cove Complex Fire, located about 30 miles southeast of Asheville, is the highest priority fire in the United States, burning nearly 7,000 acres, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

As of Thursday, the Deep Woods Fire, located 5 miles northwest of Columbus, North Carolina, has burned 3,373 acres and is 30% contained, officials said.

Several other fires continue to blaze in North Carolina, including the Alarka Fire in Swain County, which has burned 911 acres and is only 5% contained, and the Rattlesnake Branch Fire, which has torched 629 acres and is 5% contained, officials said. Additionally, the Freedom Farm Fire has burned 130 acres and is 60% contained, according to the Leicester Fire Department.

A statewide ban on outdoor burning remains in effect in North Carolina, officials said.

In South Carolina, the Table Rock Complex Fire -- located on the South-Carolina-North Carolina border -- spread significantly on Thursday, burning 8,769 acres with a perimeter of 34.8 miles, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Officials said weather conditions on Friday are a "concern for increased fire activity." As of Thursday, the Table Rock Complex Fire is zero percent contained, with more than 1,400 homes and businesses evacuated, the forestry commission said.

Additionally, the Permission Ridge Fire, located in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, grew to 1,992 acres and is zero percent contained as of Thursday evening, the forestry commission said in a statement.

On Friday, firefighters "hope to complete burnouts of existing unburned areas and focus on improving and holding existing firebreaks," the forestry commission said.

An elevated fire risk is also in place for most of Georgia, Virginia and eastern Tennessee, officials said.

There have not been any reported injuries from any of the wildfires.

Rain will move in on Sunday and Monday, which could alleviate firefighters and help diminish the flames, officials said.