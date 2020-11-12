Catching up with World War II veterans a year after their return to Normandy "Don't forget what we did for freedom," one veteran said.

A World War II veteran who stormed the French beaches of Normandy on D-Day 76 years ago recently accomplished his latest mission: to find the grave of a lost friend.

But after veteran Onofrio Zicari decided he was going to look for his fallen friend, Donald E. Simmons, who died fighting on D-Day, he ended up with more than he expected.

"World News Tonight" first met Zicari, of Geneva, New York, last year during a trip back to Normandy for the first time since he fought for the United States on June 6, 1944.

During his return, he described the beaches on the day the Allied forces invaded.

"This whole beach, whole section, as far as the eye could see, was just men coming ashore ... unbelievable," Zicari told "World News Tonight" last year.

Before Zicari returned to the U.S., he expressed one more wish: to honor the grave of Simmons.

Zicari didn't know it at the time, but Simmons' family saw Zicari on "World News Tonight." They were moved by the moment and wanted to meet Zicari.

Months later, Zicari traveled to Syracuse, New York, to meet the Simmons family in person. They've since stayed in touch, Zicari said.

Zicari told "World News Tonight" that for Veteran's Day he was not only honoring veterans like his lost friend but also first responders. He said he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will be over soon.

Last year, while in Normandy, "World News Tonight" also met World War II veteran Stan Friday. At the time, he had just received France's top order of merit, the Legion of Honour, in gratitude of his service. Friday, in turn, honored those lost in the war.

"The medal part is for the guys who [died] out there. They're the heroes ... I represent them," said Friday.

Now 98 years old, Friday shared a message to the American people.

"Don't forget what we did for freedom. We had a purpose to fight. We went to war to be free and we did our job," he said. "My message is to not let it be forgotten."