Celebrity chef Mario Batali found not guilty of indecent assault, battery

The celebrity chef was being tried for a 2017 incident in Boston.

Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been found not guilty of indecent assault and battery for a 2017 incident in Boston.

Natalie Tene, 32, said Batali forcibly kissed her and grabbed her breasts, buttocks and groin after meeting him in a Boston bar while having a drink with a friend in March 2017.

Judge James Stanton ultimately decided after two days of testimony and two hours of deliberation that the defendant had a financial motive for making the accusations. Stanton rendered the verdict directly since Batali waived his right to a jury trial.

On Monday, at the start of the trial, Tene said she was speaking out "to be able to take control of what happened," while a defense attorney for Batali called her a liar who is twisting the truth "for money and for fun."

Tene claimed Batali was "grabbing me in ways I had never been touched before, squeezing between my legs ... pulling me closer to him."

Batali maintained that he was not guilty of the allegations.

The alleged assault took place after the accuser asked the chef for a selfie. He smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, she alleged. Tene has also filed a civil complaint for unspecified damages based on the same allegations that will be tried separately from this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ABC News' Mark Guarino contributed to this report.