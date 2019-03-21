Cesar Sayoc, the man behind a campaign of letter bombs targeting prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, pleaded guilty to 65 counts in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors more than doubled the number of charges immediately prior to the plea hearing.

Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested in October after mass-mailing explosive devices to top Democrats, CNN and other prominent figures.

(Geo Rodriguez/Reuters) A van with windows covered in pro-Trump and anti-Democrat stickers, which was taken into custody on Oct. 26, 2018, during an investigation into a series of parcel bombs, is seen in Hollywood, Fla. on April 6, 2018.

Days after the first package was delivered, FBI investigators found a latent fingerprint from an envelope mailed to Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The fingerprint belonged to Sayoc, FBI Director Chris Wray said in October.

Also among those to receive packages were Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Reuters) Cesar Altieri Sayoc appears in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Aug. 31, 2005, in this booking photo.

Sayoc faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. His sentencing was set for Sept. 12.