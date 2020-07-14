4 charged in murder of rapper Pop Smoke, 2 face death penalty Two men and two teens allegedly broke into a house in LA to shoot the rapper.

Four people have been charged in connection with the death of rapper Pop Smoke.

Two men and two teens are charged with killing the up-and-coming Brooklyn artist during a robbery in February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre Rodgers, 18, were each charged with what authorities said was murder with the special circumstance allegation that the killing occurred during the commission of a robbery and a burglary, making them eligible for the death penalty.

According to the complaint, the defendants may have gang ties.

The other two defendants, ages 17 and 15, were each charged with one count of murder and robbery in juvenile court.

On February 19 at around 4 a.m., the four men allegedly broke into a home in the Hollywood Hills where 20-year-old Pop Smoke -- whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson -- was staying, authorities said. At least one of them was wearing a black mask, sources told ABC News. The defendants then allegedly shot the artist, who was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Police believe the defendants became aware of Pop Smoke's whereabouts after his social media posts showed the house he was renting, according to the Associated Press.

American rapper Pop Smoke performs during the Astroworld Festival, Nov. 9, 2019 in Houston. Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

If Walker and Rodgers are convicted as charged and do not receive the death penalty, they face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke," his record label, Republic Records, said in a statement after his death. "Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together."

Sources told ABC News that detectives believe the attack was gang-related.

Pop Smoke's death came the same week he earned his first top-10 spot on Billboard, for his second mixtape, "Meet the Woo, V.2." He was expected to begin touring in March.

For months, friends, loved ones and celebrities have publicly mourned his death.

"No such thing as success with out jealously, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P," 50 Cent posted on Twitter in February along with a photo of him and Pop Smoke smiling.

Nicki Minaj, who collaborated with the rapper on the official remix of the hit song "Welcome to the Party," posted an Instagram photo of Pop Smoke along with the caption, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop."

"I knew him to be an outstanding young man who was really committed to trying to do the right thing," criminal defense attorney Peter Frankel told ABC News of Pop Smoke. "He had some bumps in the road, but we all do."